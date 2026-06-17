Dennis Willmott. (Courtesy photo)

Dennis Willmott, 80, an accomplished blues guitarist and a longtime Hinesburg resident, died Sunday, his wife Marian confirmed.

(Editor’s note: A full obituary will be posted when we receive it.)

The Willmotts moved to Hinesburg and built their house in 1974. Dennis had started in 1969 as an apprentice carpenter in Tunbridge, later ran a design/build business, and from there went to Turner Brooks for five years. He finished up with architect Tom Cullins, but finally decided to retire and devote more time to his music. Running blues jams at his house, he co-founded the Vermont Blues Society with Marian, Charlie Frazier and Sandy Combs in 2018.

The group expressed its sadness on a Facebook port shortly after his passing.

“Today the State of Vermont mourns the passing of a man who dedicated his life to the music he loved. Dennis was instrumental in helping and encouraging so many great Vermont musicians to pursue their passion and love for the Blues. Dennis worked to keep the Blues alive in Vermont for decades. He always encouraged younger players to step right up and join in one of the hundreds of Blues Jam Sessions he organized.



”There is an irreplaceable hole left in the heart of the Vermont Blues scene and we will all miss him.”

More than 100 people responded with remembrances and condolences. Here are a few:

“I had a chance to meet Dennis when he came out to the Enosburg Opera House jam a couple months back. It was freezing night, but he was still on fire on stage, a perfect example of that extra touch that makes a performer great. He had an awesome energy, he was just about dancing while he was playing. I wish I got to see more of his music.” (Richard Durazo) ￼

“His blues jams were a gift to all who attended, and especially to the people he encouraged to get up and play. And a good soul, to boot. Rest in rhythm.” (Joe Tymecki)

“Dennis was the driving force for me to once again appreciate and love the blues. Dennis kept honing his craft and improving with age. We have lost such a great man.”(Ken Grillo)

“This is such a loss. Dennis was a one-of-a-kind musician and human being. Firm, but kind and a wicked sense of humor. No one picked a guitar and sang like this man. No one. He was the guitarist in my first band. We did a lot of “Ski for Heat“ shows. He was a real pleasure to work with. R.I.P. my friend.” (Bob Stannard)

“Man, I am just crushed by this. Dennis was a pro on the truest sense of the word. He was always a true pleasure to work with and the man KNEW how to play. I loved working with him. Much love and peace to his family and friends. The world is a sadder place without him.” (Thomas Carvey)

“So sad to hear. I met him in person (at a rest stop) last year when he sold me his 339. We spent about an hour trading war stories until his wife called and saved us from our own shaggy dog telling. RIP and condolences to all closer to him!” (Chris Stovall Brown)

“Dennis was the most heartfelt musicians I have ever seen! Proud to call him a friend! I believe every time I saw him play I learned something! What a loss to the music scene!! Praying for his family! Peace and Love, Big Al.” (Alan Lemery)

“So very sorry to hear this …

“One of a kind for sure. I will never forget his smile and the way he would light up when we walked into a gig. Made our wedding day extra special by singing Call on Me by Bobby Bland for ‘our song.’” (Jennifer Lynne)

“Oh my heavens - one of the most beautiful souls I know has left us. Dennis - your star will shine more brightly than most - and we will always hold you and your music in our hearts. Love you.” (Melinda Moulton)