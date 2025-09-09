Douglas Charles Taff, 79, of Hinesburg, VT, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2025. Born in Stamford, CT, to Evelyn and Charles Taff on May 23, 1946, he was, as many described him, “a great man.”

Doug attended the University of Connecticut before earning his Ph.D. at Cornell University. In 1969, he moved his young family to Vermont during the time of Woodstock and began building a remarkable career. He served as an Adjunct Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Vermont, co-founded an architectural engineering firm, and went on to launch two solar energy startups. These ventures manufactured solariums, established national dealership networks, and supplied major companies across the country.

His pioneering work earned him national recognition, including the U.S. Department of Energy’s Design Award in the Passive Solar Residential Design Competition, sponsored by HUD. Doug also managed government consulting contracts for the U.S. Department of Energy, HUD, Brookhaven National Laboratories, and the State of Vermont. He became a sought-after lecturer and keynote speaker, published in multiple professional journals and books, earned two U.S. patents, and was named to Who’s Who in American Technology.

In the 1990s, Doug reinvented himself and was lovingly referred to as “the garbage man.” He served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Chittenden Recycling Services, CEO and CFO of Vermont Waste and Recycling Management, and later as Division Comptroller and General Manager of Casella Waste Systems. Drawing on this breadth of experience, he eventually founded Capital Mining, a consulting firm specializing in corporate turnarounds.

Retirement did not slow him down. Doug poured his energy into his longtime passion for volunteering and community service. A devoted member of his church, he helped manage finances and supported countless projects. He was known for showing up with tools—or his tractor—whenever a neighbor was in need. His most cherished role, however, was his leadership with the Shelburne, Charlotte, and Hinesburg Interfaith Projects (SCHIP). After his wife Betsy helped found the nonprofit in 2004, Doug took on finance and board leadership roles in 2020, reviving the organization into a thriving grantmaking foundation. Today, SCHIP distributes well over $100,000 annually in community grants—a legacy he leaves as Chairman Emeritus.

Doug will be remembered for his insatiable curiosity, generosity, his sometimes-mischievous heart, and the way he could turn even the mundane into an adventure. He was an incredible dad, grandfather, husband, partner, and friend. He loved to travel, eat obscure foods, care for his land, ride his tractor, and make things grow with his (sometimes annoyingly!) enviable green thumb.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth M. Taff.

He is survived by their children, Mathew D. Taff, and Jennifer Taff Obarski; his son-in-law, Tim Obarski; and his beloved grandchildren, Lily and Finn Taff, and Teagan and Keller Obarski. He also leaves behind his partner of 16 years, Louise Larocque; her children and their spouses—Stephanie and Dave Hyatt, Josee Larocque and Peter White, Marc and Kristin Larocque, Martine and Stephen Gulick—and many grandchildren, extended family, and dear friends.

Services to celebrate Doug’s life were held at Saint Jude’s Church in Hinesburg, a wake on August 29 and a funeral on August 30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports at vermontadaptive.org.

We will miss him beyond words, but we carry him with us—in every garden we tend, every adventure we take, and every act of kindness we give.

Arrangements are under the care of Gifford Funeral Home.