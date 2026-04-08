Douglas L. Tracy passed away Wednesday, April 1, peacefully at his home in Lincoln, at the age of 94. He was born in Hinesburg on Dec. 23, 1931, to Forest “Rick” and Margaret (Amour) Tracy.

He lived in Charlotte until 1941, when he moved to the family farm in Hinesburg.

He married Lucille Isham in 1953. She predeceased him in 2014.

In his early years he was a farmer and drove a milk truck, delivering to Shelburne Creamery. He then worked for Hinesburg Sand and Gravel. He spent the last 21 years of his work career as a loader operator for J.P. Carrera.

He is survived by his son Leslie Tracy of Lincoln, daughter Marcia Jimmo of Bristol and son Douglas Tracy of Shoreham; and a sister, Ellen Williams of Pennsylvania. He leaves four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents and his sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Richard Dube of Maine.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Maple Cemetery in Lincoln.

Memorial contributions may be made to Addison County Home Health and Hospice or to Bristol Rescue Squad.