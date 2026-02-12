Eleanore Susan Karkos Berry, 95, of Brunswick, Maine, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 1, 2026. Eleanore was born on Jan. 1, 1931, in Lisbon Falls, Maine, at home, the daughter of Andrew Karkos and Anna (Margitan) Karkos.

Eleanore was a business teacher at Lisbon Falls High School and the now-closed St. Dominic’s High School, in Lewiston, Maine. In 1968, Eleanore and her husband, Robert S. Berry Jr., moved to Hinesburg, Vermont, where they lived for 27 years. Eleanore was a business teacher at Bellows Free Academy, Fairfax, Vermont. She also served on the Hinesburg Elementary K-8 school board and was an active parishioner at St. Jude Catholic Church in Hinesburg.

Eleanore and Bob built their retirement home on family land in Brunswick, Maine. She enjoyed flower gardening and expanding her hosta collection. Eleanore was an accomplished quilter. She was an active parishioner at St. Charles Borromeo Church.

Eleanore’s son Robert A. Berry predeceased her on April 25, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Robert S. Berry Jr.; and daughters Kathryn Berry Poulin of New Bedford, Mass., and Susan Murray of Bristol, Conn. Eleanore’s grandchildren are Careid Surprenant of Chicago, Illinois, Alex Poulin Esq. of Roslindale, Mass., Sebastian Scott of Columbia, S.C., and Thaddeus and Diana Scott of Bristol, Conn. Eleanore had six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Norman Karkos and his wife Lillian, and sisters Marilyn Keamy of Lisbon Falls, Maine, and Marjorie O’Donnell of New Bern, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.

Eleanore’s funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick, Maine, with a reception following.