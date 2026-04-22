Ellen Elaine Phelps, born May 27, 1937, in Hinesburg, Vermont, passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of family, dedication, and enduring friendships.

Ellen was the daughter of Lester Millham and Lillian (Severance) Millham. She was raised in Hinesburg, where she attended Hinesburg High School before continuing her education at the Fanny Allen Memorial School of Practical Nursing. On Jan. 24, 1959, she married her beloved husband Raymond Phelps, beginning a lifelong partnership grounded in love and devotion.

Ellen went on to work for the New England Telephone Company, where she was known for her strong work ethic and reliability. Outside of her work, she found joy in life’s simple pleasures, especially baking for her family, reading, and enjoying Vermont creemees.

Ellen will be remembered most for her deep love of family and the warmth she extended to those around her. She found great joy in spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and she cherished the many friendships she built over the years.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas Phelps and James (Sheryl) Phelps. She was a proud grandmother to Courtney (Nick) Graeter, Ashley (Adam) Lamb, and Michael (Kim) Brown, and a loving great-grandmother to Sophia Graeter, Elliott Lamb, Macenzie (Sam) Kelly, Averie (Kirt) Menzi, Emarie Brown, and Zachary Brown.

Ellen is also survived by her siblings, Daniel (Aleta) Millham and Barbara (William) Koski; her sister-in-law Gail Millham; as well as several nieces and nephews and many close friends.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Raymond Phelps; her brothers Ernest (Glenna) Millham and Richard Millham; and her sister Marilyn (Gerald) Miner.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Our Lady of Providence and the Bayada Hospice Team for their compassionate care and support.

Ellen’s kindness, strength, and devotion to her family will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.

A private burial service will be held in Lakeview Cemetery at the convenience of the family.