Floyd Edward Wood, 77, of Hinesburg passed away on Nov. 25, 2025.

Floyd poured his heart into his family. He showed up- at every game, every holiday, every moment that mattered – teaching by example and building a home where love meant presence, hard work, and unwavering dedication. He didn’t just talk about what mattered, he lived it.

An army combat veteran, Floyd found brotherhood later in life with the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association, riding alongside fellow veterans and living the principle that vets help vets. His generous heart shined brightest at Christmas, when he spent the entire year buying gifts, then dressed as Santa to hand them out to children. Giving and helping others brought him peace.

Floyd was predeceased by his parents, Floyd and Ruth Wood, his brother Michael Wood and his grandson Joseph Allen Marshall.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Wood; daughter Alicia Marshall, son Matthew Wood; granddaughter Harley Nichole Therrien, grandson Corey James Marshall; and great-grandson Ryland Arthur Allen Therrien.