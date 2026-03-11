Gary Mashia

A celebration of life for Gary Glenn Mashia will be held at the Buck Ridge Barn from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 26 - Gary’s birthday. He would have been 62.

Mashia, of Essex Jct., a beloved husband, father, papa, brother and friend, passed away on Jan. 28, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on March 26, 1964, in Burlington, Vermont, to William Oliver Mashia and Beverly Joyce Irish. Gary graduated from CVU in 1982. He began his career at Lantman's Market in Hinesburg at the age of 16, working for Doug and Betty Lantman, then for Brian Busier. After Brian’s passing, he worked for Brian’s sons Bryce and Kyle Busier. This was the only job Gary ever had, and he was at Lantman’s for an astounding 45 years as a very dedicated employee.



Known for his sense of humor and infectious smile which you rarely saw him without, he was a kind, generous and caring man who knew and befriended everyone.



On Sept. 17, 1988, Gary married his high school sweetheart, Pam Vezina. They shared 32 years together before divorcing for seven years and then reuniting with each other until his death. A true test of soulmates.



Gary was very proud of his children and grandchildren and loved them very much. He especially loved his role as their papa and whenever talking about his grandchildren you could tell he felt complete.



One of Gary’s passions was spending his free time on Lake Champlain with his family on his prize procession boat, "Last Chance." By the end of summer Gary would be as tanned as they come, as he could never get enough sun. He also would take weekly drives to casinos in New Hampshire and New York with his brother Michael, as he loved playing slots.



His family is so very proud of him for his will to choose a healthier path in life as he decided to become sober in 2024. Gary accomplished this part of his life all on his own with the outpouring of support from his family and friends with no rehab intervention. This was a huge milestone for him, as most of you know how much Gary loved to drink. He was able to enjoy his new life of sobriety for a year and a half with 100 percent success while inspiring others to better their lives as well.



Gary has left us all with such a void in our hearts since his passing that no one will ever be able to replace. His legacy and story will forever live on as he was an unforgettable human.



He leaves behind his family, the love of his life Pam Mashia; children Lauren Gilbert (partner Ben Whitcomb) and Tanner Mashia (partner Mariah Litchfield); his three beautiful grandchildren, Wyatt and Wrenna Gilbert and Bryson Mashia; along with his two grand-dogs Duke and Cooper; all of whom will miss him more than words can say.

He is also survived by his six siblings, Cheryl Estey (Tom), Michael Mashia (Theresa), Ricky Mashia, Mark Mashia (Caroline), Laurie Meyer (Chris), Allen Mashia (Marylin); his brothers-in-law Ralph Vezina III (partner Jared Covell), Craig Hayford (Lisa) and Chad Vezina; sisters-in-law Heather Vezina and Tracy Fisher (Ricky); along with his many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly and had special bonds with each of them: Tracey, Matt, Erin, Jordan, Brooke, Jason, Eric, Natalie, Carlie, Stacey, Alexis, Justin, Christopher, Carter, Calvin, Abigail, Tiffaney, Steffaney, Brittaney, Whittaney, Ricky, Ameriah, Gavin, Aiden, Austin, Mak, and Tyler; and many cousins and great-nieces and -nephews.

He also leaves behind a few of his very close friends whom he valued greatly.

The family would like to take a moment to acknowledge the amazing staff at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for devotion, compassion and support through Gary’s illness and the time spent there.



He was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, mother- and father-in-law, a few close friends, his sister-in-law Lisa Mashia, and niece Izzy. He finally reunited with his beloved boxers (Buck, Hooch and grand-pup Oakley).



This void will not be filled until we meet again my love, fly high and continue to shine down on all of us.



A celebration of life in Gary’s honor will be held from noon to 4 p.m., March 26, at the Buck Ridge Barn, 8470 Route 116, Hinesburg. Parking will be limited due to weather, so carpooling is strongly encouraged.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741; and/or The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, P.O. Box 860970, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0970.