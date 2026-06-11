Gill Beryl Coates peacefully passed away in his sleep from complications of Alzheimer’s disease on the morning of June 5, 2026, in his family home on Texas Hill in Hinesburg.

Gill was born in Burlington, Vermont, to the late Beryl and Blanche Coates, lifelong dairy farmers; and lived his whole life in Hinesburg, Vermont. Gill was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Kim Coates. He is survived by his sister, Elly Coates; brother-in-law, Robert Farley; niece, Sage Coates-Farley; and nephew, Graham Coates-Farley.

Growing up on a small farm, Gill didn’t have much, but he had what mattered most: family. Gill cared deeply for his family and was always the first to step up and take care of whatever needed doing. Gill was a wonderful brother to his two sisters and many foster siblings, and he was a very proud and involved uncle to his niece and nephew. Gill had the most wonderful smile, kind and gentle demeanor, and generous spirit. Gill was loved and admired by all who knew him.

Gill was educated at Hinesburg Community School, Champlain Valley Union High School, and Trinity College. He spent his entire career at General Electric, holding several positions throughout his tenure.

Gill loved to keep himself busy with a great deal of hobbies, including gardening, watching tennis, listening to Diana Ross, traveling the lower 48 with his sister Kim, studying genealogy, and volunteering with the Hinesburg and Monkton historical societies. He followed politics closely, serving as the chairman of the Hinesburg Democratic Committee, and was chosen as a delegate representing Vermont at the 1980 Democratic National Convention.

Gill strongly believed in public service, which led him to serve as Justice of the Peace for 50 years and at the Peck Estate. As a devout lifelong Catholic, he was an active member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Richmond.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, June 12, 2026, from 5-7 p.m. at the Ready Funeral Home, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, we request that you honor Gill’s love of history, genealogy, and family, and please send donations to Hinesburg Cemetery, c/o Hinesburg Town Clerk, 10632 Route 116, Hinesburg, VT 05461.