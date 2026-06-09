Harriett Schaffer Brainard, 102, of Hinesburg, Vermont, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2026, one day after celebrating her 102nd birthday.

Born on May 24, 1924, in Stillwater, Minnesota, to Frank and Serafia Schaffer, Harriett lived a remarkable life defined by curiosity, grace, kindness, wisdom, and an unwavering enthusiasm for new experiences. Elegant in style and generous in spirit, her approach to life illustrated her consistent desire to learn, excitement for adventure and cultural understanding, remarkable adaptability, and genuine interest in everyone she met. Her warmth, intelligence, and fun and positive outlook made her a cherished role model for her children, grandchildren, friends, and all who knew her.

Harriett graduated as salutatorian of her Stillwater High School class in 1942 and went on to attend the University of Minnesota. There, she made history as the first woman elected President of the Senior Class. In that role, she led the Grand March at the senior prom and addressed her fellow graduates during commencement ceremonies in 1946.

With World War II ending and opportunities opening before her, Harriett dreamed of seeing the world. Determined to build an independent life, she moved to New York City and began a career with Peck & Peck. Her innate taste, talent, and ambition quickly earned her a promotion to a new position as buyer for women’s coats and suits. Using her savings and her first bonus, she fulfilled another dream by traveling to Paris for six weeks. Accompanying her supervisor to the great couture houses of the city, she developed a lifelong love affair with Paris, its culture, and its style.

In 1951, she met the love of her life, Frank S. Brainard Jr. They married in February 1956 and settled in New Hope, Pennsylvania, where they spent the next twenty years raising their family, developing lifelong friendships, and contributing actively to their community. During those years, Harriett served on the board of Planned Parenthood of Bucks County, the board of the Phillips’ Mill Community Association, and was deeply involved with the New Hope Presbyterian Church and the Bucks County Pro Musica Orchestra.

In 1977, Harriett and Frank moved to Princeton, New Jersey, where her civic and cultural involvement continued to flourish. She served on the Board of Trustees of Warren Wilson College in North Carolina and on the boards of the New Jersey Opera, the New Jersey Symphony, and Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital. She was also active on The Lawrenceville School Parents Board.

A passionate advocate for art, design, and beauty, Harriett served as President of the Contemporary Garden Club of Princeton and was an enthusiastic member of the Princeton Miniaturists. At age 60, she launched a new chapter in her life by co-founding the interior design firm Brainard & Pell. Later, she established her own firm, Designing Works, which she successfully operated well into her nineties. Known for her exceptional eye and creativity, she became the Designer of Reference for Baker, Knapp & Tubbs in the Princeton area and completed numerous residential and institutional projects, including work for The Lawrenceville School.

In 2008, Harriett and Frank moved to Hinesburg, Vermont. There she quickly became an active member of the Charlotte Senior Center and built another circle of treasured friendships. She continued to pursue her interest in art and culture by developing lectures and trips for the Center. Following Frank’s passing in 2011 at age 93, Harriett continued to embrace life with the same energy and curiosity that had always defined her. She remained an avid reader, artist, card player, traveler, and follower of current events. Well into her second century, she delighted in lively conversations about art, politics, family, and the world around her.

Harriett’s greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted mother to Bradford Brainard (Andrea), Annabelle Canning (the late Douglas), and Harriette Brainard; a loving stepmother to Sandy Brainard (Susan Bindig); and was predeceased by her stepson, Bruce Brainard.

She is also survived by nine beloved grandchildren: Samantha Hackney, Alexander Hackney, John Canning, Spencer Davis, Bradford Willis, Caroline Canning, Madeline Stevens, Alessandra Brainard, and Colter Brainard; and seven cherished great-grandchildren: Myuna Hackney, Enoah Hackney, Cielo Hackney, Akiva Hackney, Arthur Canning, Jordan Dee, and Colette Dee.

Harriett was predeceased by her parents and her four siblings, Margaret Jasper, Frank Schaffer, David Schaffer, and Joanne Brown.

Those who knew Harriett will remember her impeccable style, her sharp mind, her generosity, and her ability to make everyone feel welcome, all of which she retained to the end of her life. She approached each stage of life with courage, optimism, and a sense of possibility. Her legacy lives on in the family she loved, the communities she served, and the countless lives she enriched through her friendship, kindness, and example of strength.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Warren Wilson College, Planned Parenthood, or to a public broadcasting organization of your choice in honor of Harriett’s lifelong commitment to education, the arts, and informed citizenship.

A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 1, 2026, at 3 p.m. at the home of Brad and Andrea Brainard on Crow Hill Road in Hinesburg, Vermont.