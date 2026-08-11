Jean Aldena Aube Miner, 96, of Hinesburg passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the McClure-Miller Respite House on July 27, 2026.

She was born in her grandparents’ home on Pond Road in Hinesburg and was the oldest of Hector and Mildred Harvey Aube’s 11 children. All their family grew up there, enjoying the security of loving parents, siblings and neighbors. She walked across the farm’s fields to the one room school #9 in Mechanicsville, was a delegate to 1947 Girl’s State, graduated the valedictorian of Hinesburg High School class of 1948. After high school she worked in an insurance office in Burlington.

Jean married John Miner on May 16, 1949. They enjoyed 58 years together before his death in December 2006. Their family of six children were raised on their farm on the border of Hinesburg and Charlotte. She cherished time spent with her grands and great-grands.

Jean was very active in the Hinesburg Historical Society, reviving it in 2008 after several years as older members passed away. She did research in the town records for families researching genealogy and spoke about Hinesburg’s history to schoolchildren. She enjoyed her honorary title of “Town Historian and President for life” of the Historical Society.

She was very proud of her work with the Cemetery Commission. She worked for 25 years charting and recording graves in all the cemeteries in Hinesburg. She also sold lots and arranged for burials, retiring in 2018.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Kitty) LaClair and husband Norris, Matthew Miner and wife Melody, Thomas Miner and wife Nancy, Joseph Miner and Nathan Miner. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, Benjamin Miner and wife Liz, Jay Miner and wife Amanda, Christopher LaClair and wife Stephanie, Chad LaClair and wife Jennie, Morgan Fay and husband Richard, Devon Ferland and husband Tyler, Patrick Miner and partner Jamie, Travis Miner, Lily Miner and Ali Miner; 12 great-grandchildren, Daniel Miner, Ezra Miner, Elliot Miner, Linus LaClair, Eliana LaClair, Emelia Fay, Connor Fay, Carson Ferland, Parker Ferland, Charlie Miner, Jack Miner and Marzley Miner; her siblings, Corrine Bissonette and husband Charlie, Pete Aube and wife Caroline, Steve Aube and wife Terry, Rachel Griggs and husband Scott, Daniel Aube and wife Shiela, Martha Cota and husband Ralph, and sister-in-law Gail Aube. She also has a very large family of cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jean was predeceased by her husband, John; oldest son Michael and wife Kathryn (Kathy); parents Hector and Mildred Aube; and siblings Ann Muse, Elaine Aube Devoid, Fred Aube and Mick Aube.

The family would like to thank Harbor Village Assisted Living and the McClure-Miller Respite House for providing great care and comfort to Mom in her final days.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Sept. 12, 2026, at 11 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Parish, Hinesburg. Visitation will be held in the church hall at 10 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment will follow in the Hinesburg Village Cemetery, Mechanicsville Road. The family is hosting a reception in the church hall immediately following the interment. All are welcome to join us to share fond memories of Jean.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the McClure-Miller Respite House.