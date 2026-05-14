Kandy-Kay M Potter, 60, of Hinesburg, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the evening of May 9, 2026, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis in her home, surrounded by her close family.

Kandy-Kay was born on April 10, 1966, in Burlington, Vermont, to Annette and Norman Potter. She left behind her spouse, Ernest Carrier, and her four children, John-Paul Morgan, Melissa-Sue Kinney, Benjamin Morgan, and Sierra Carrier-Potter. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Kandy-Kay went to Daniel Webster College and graduated with two associate’s degrees, one in business and the second in accounting. She was a known foster parent, and she helped several kids within the system. She was also a part of the Multiple Sclerosis group.

Kandy-Kay was known for having an open house policy and for having a big heart. She made sure that every child was loved and never left out. She was always the life of the party. When she would enter a room, she could light up the room just by her smile.

Kandy-Kay is now no longer in pain but at peace.

Visiting hours for Kandy-Kay will be held on Monday, May 18, 2026, from 3-6 p.m. at St. Jude Parish in Hinesburg. Funeral service will take place Tuesday, May 19, at noon at St. Jude Parish. A reception in her honor will immediately follow the service.