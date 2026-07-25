Lionel “Leo” N. Fortin, 80, of Hinesburg passed away peacefully on July 20, 2026. Born on Sept. 16, 1945, to Rene and Muriel Fortin, Leo was a lifelong resident of Hinesburg, a town he proudly called home throughout his entire life. He attended Hinesburg High School before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1963. During his four years of honorable service, Leo was stationed in Dover, Delaware, and was honorably discharged in 1967. Leo was a proud member of American Legion Post No. 19.



Following his military service, Leo began what would become a remarkable 43-year career with G.S. Blodgett. Starting as a welder, he earned the respect of his coworkers through his strong work ethic, determination, and leadership, advancing into management before retiring in 2009. He took great pride in his work and in the many friendships he made over the years.



On Sept. 26, 1987, Leo married the love of his life, Mary H. (Peet) Fortin. Together they built a life filled with love, laughter, family, and countless cherished memories.



Leo was happiest when he was working with his hands or enjoying the outdoors. A lifelong maple sugar maker, he took great pride in tapping the maple trees and producing maple syrup each spring. He designed and built his own sugarhouse, a project that remained one of his proudest accomplishments, especially the beautifully crafted arch that welcomed visitors inside.



Leo also had a passion for restoring antique tractors. His collection grew over the years, and during Memorial Day and Fourth of July celebrations, as many as thirteen restored tractors proudly lined his lawn. He enjoyed driving many of those tractors in local holiday parades and competing in tractor pulls at county fairs, where he was always tinkering and making improvements in pursuit of another blue ribbon. His brother Charles was a constant companion at those events, and together they shared countless hours enjoying the hobby they both loved.



Leo was also an avid outdoorsman who looked forward to deer season each year, often visiting local deer camps with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing and participated in the annual Lake Champlain International (LCI) Father’s Day Fishing Derby.



A skilled craftsman, Leo also enjoyed building homes. Among his proudest accomplishments was building the family’s beloved camp on the shores of Lake Carmi in 1993. The camp became a gathering place where Leo and Mary welcomed family and friends and created memories that will be treasured forever. Some of their happiest moments were spent relaxing on neighboring friends Lyle and Joyce's porch, taking in the beautiful views of the lake.



After retiring from G.S. Blodgett in 2009, Leo and Mary began enjoying their time as snowbirds, splitting their time between Vermont and their home in Bradenton, Florida. They embraced the warmer weather and the friendships they made there, enjoying rounds of golf, and gathering with friends at a favorite local hangout known as “Paul’s Perch.” Their years in Florida provided many happy memories, new friendships, and opportunities for Leo and Mary to enjoy life at a slower pace together.



Above all else, Leo was devoted to his family. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 39 years, Mary H. Fortin; his son, Norman A. Fortin and wife Corey of Bradenton, Florida; his granddaughter, Katie Brantley and husband Cole of Bradenton, Florida; his grandson, Kyle Fortin of Bozeman, Montana; and his cherished great-grandchildren, Carter and Collins “Gracie” Brantley.



He is also survived by his brothers, Paul Fortin and wife Mary, Maurice Fortin and wife Karen, Michael Fortin and wife Beth, and Charles Fortin; his sister-in-law Audrey Horton; his brothers-in-law Jim Peet and wife Kathy, Charles Peet and wife Kristin, and Bob Peet and wife Francine; his former wife, Margie Jones-Phillips; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.



Leo was predeceased by his parents, Rene and Muriel Fortin.



Leo will be remembered for his quiet strength, remarkable work ethic, mechanical talent, willingness to lend a helping hand, and deep love for his family. Whether tending the sugarhouse, restoring a tractor, hunting in the Vermont woods, fishing with friends, or relaxing at Lake Carmi, he found joy in life’s simple pleasures and in the people he loved most. His legacy of hard work, craftsmanship, and kindness will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. His family will forever cherish the memories they shared and find comfort knowing his legacy will continue through the generations who loved him so deeply.



Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 27, from 5-7 p.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church in Hinesburg. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church in Hinesburg. Burial will immediately follow at St. John Vianney Cemetery in South Burlington. Family and friends are invited to a reception immediately following the burial at St. Jude Catholic Church in Hinesburg.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Leo’s memory may be made to Hinesburg Fire & First Response, Richmond Rescue Inc., or UVM Home Health & Hospice, in appreciation for the compassionate care and support provided to Leo and his family.