Linda Palmer of Hinesburg peacefully passed away on May 12, 2026, with her husband George and good friend Carol Cushing by her side. She was just shy of her 90th birthday. Born to Raymond and Edith (Drinkwater) Carter in Hinesburg, she was the third of seven kids. She was educated in Monkton and Hinesburg schools, graduating from Hinesburg High School.

Linda and George were married on Sept. 23, 1955, in Hinesburg, where they lived and raised their family. Linda worked as a bookkeeper at Iroquois Manufacturing prior to staying home to raise their sons. During this time, Linda pursued her entrepreneurial spirit by running G & L Gift Shop in the first level of their home. The gift shop not only displayed items of Linda’s crafts but also took in items on consignment. She also owned a ceramics business and taught classes several days and nights each week. She later returned to bookkeeping at Vermont Ware as well as keeping the books for her husband’s business, George’s Construction. Through the years and into retirement she could be found knitting, crocheting, and crafting, and attended many local craft fairs with her items. She was always up for a game of bingo or cards.

Linda is survived by her husband, George of 70 years; her sons Gary (Susan) of Jericho, Jason (Jennifer) of South Burlington, and Matthew of Waterbury; grandchildren Jeffrey, Kelly, Jordan, Kailey, and Catherine; and six great-grandchildren; her sisters Virginia Prescott and Peggy Zeno (Noel); her sisters-in-law Loa Jane Dragon (Beaver), Cindy Dunshee (John) and brother-in-law Donald Palmer (Chicky); as well as cousins and many nieces and nephews.

Linda was predeceased by her infant daughter Robin; her parents; and her siblings Carmelita, Elizabeth, Marlene, and Raymond.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Age Well and Birchwood Terrace for her care during her last years with Alzheimer’s and to her friend Carol Cushing as well.

Visiting hours will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at the United Church of Hinesburg. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the United Church of Hinesburg. Burial will follow at the Hinesburg Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Hinesburg Fire Department or Age Well, 875 Roosevelt Hwy Ste 210, Colchester, VT 05446-4460.