Llewellyn “Welly” Cobden

Llewellyn “Welly” K. Cobden, 57, of Hinesburg, Vermont, beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly, seemingly at the pinnacle of health on Oct.13, 2025. Welly was born on Oct. 29, 1967, to Geoff and Peggy Cobden in New Haven, Vermont.

Welly was a kind soft-spoken soul, with a huge heart, a wonderful laugh, and a brilliant smile. His twinkling eyes held love and humor for those around him. Welly shared a curiosity for the world surrounding us that fueled his sense of adventure and love of life.

Music was a profound part of Welly’s life from a young age. From guitar and singer in a rock and roll band to a classically trained French horn player to trumpet and saxophone in jazz ensembles, Welly pursued his love of music and technology at the University of Vermont and then at the University of Washington. His love of the local live music scene was deep and unyielding, frequently enjoying the incredible depth of talent in our area.

Welly spent 27 years at NRG Systems in Hinesburg, Vermont, because he cared deeply about growing renewable energy globally. Over the last twelve years he became their foremost expert in LIDAR (light detection and ranging) wind measurement. He was fascinated by a technology that could shoot photons into the air and then create meaningful information from a few reflected back. He loved both working the hardware and working with customers and travelled the world extensively doing training and repairs. His co-workers described him as brilliant, clever, and always low-key, focused on work and directly honest.

Perhaps the most important lessons we can all learn from Welly are the importance of setting boundaries around work, prioritizing family, and living a life of joy and fun. Every day held laughter, love and adventures, from mountain bike rides and hikes to river dips and motorcycle trips. The joy and wonder was found in equal measure in our own backyard as it was travelling the world. Welly loved great food and was a wonderful and creative cook. Any tribute would be remiss without a mention of his love of beer and a good martini.

Welly’s greatest pride was his children for their unwavering kindness; their curiosity for the world around them; and their courage in facing life during our challenging times.

He is survived by his wife, Christa Shute; his children, Bronwen Cobden and Olive Cobden and their mother Heather Rhodes; his father, Geoff Cobden; his mother, Peggy Cobden; his brother Dylan Cobden, wife Joanna and their children Carter, Chloe, Camden, Austin and Nolan. He was predeceased by his stepmother, Nancy Cobden.

We appreciate the efforts, responsiveness, and kindness of the Richmond Rescue EMT and ambulance services as well as UVM Medical Center emergency and surgical teams.

A Celebration of Life and a dedication ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at NRG Systems in Hinesburg, Vermont. For updates on the event and to share with the family your stories, photos, memories and thoughts please visit the A. W. Rich Funeral Home website.