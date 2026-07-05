Lyle Bissonette, a lifelong resident of Hinesburg, was born on Dec. 3, 1939, and passed away peacefully on June 29, 2026. Lyle was born in Hinesburg, son of Mary and Duane Bissonette. He attended and graduated from Hinesburg High School. He then met the love of his life, Joyce (Peet), and they married in 1961. They resided in Hinesburg and raised three wonderful children, Mary Lou, Philip and John.

Lyle will be remembered as a devoted husband of 65 years to his beloved wife, Joyce ‘Lovey,’ an amazing dad, and the best papa ever! Lyle was known for his easygoing nature, warm smile, friendliness and a gift for giving nicknames to everyone he met. He brought humor, kindness, love and strength into the lives of all who knew him. He worked for the Town of Hinesburg with his brother Charlie, Shelburne Museum, Pizzagalli Construction, Wright Morrissey (19 years) and Engelberth Construction (21 years). Lyle also served in the Vermont National Guard. He was respected for his strong work ethic and dedication.

Lyle loved spending time at the family’s camp on Lake Carmi with Joyce, his family and friends, where many cherished memories were made. He especially enjoyed fishing off his pontoon boat, participating in and holding fishing derbies, and gathering with family for many celebrations and time together at the lake. He was a devoted fan of Willie Nelson, enjoyed watching NASCAR, and rarely missed an opportunity to attend his grandchildren’s and family members’ sporting events and activities. He especially looked forward to the LCI Father’s Day Fishing Derby and his annual visit to the family deer camp to play pitch. Above all, he made sure to call his children almost daily, simply to check in and hear how their day was going.

He is lovingly survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Bissonette; his children, Mary Lou and Jay Carroll of Alburgh, Philip Bissonette of Hinesburg, and John and Melissa Bissonette of St. George. He is also survived by his siblings, Stanley Bissonette; Charles and Corrine Bissonette; Larry and Jane Bissonette; Ruthie Ayer; Mark Bissonette and Mandy. He was predeceased by his parents; brother-in-law Raymond Ayer; and sister-in-law Patricia Bissonette. Lyle was a proud grandfather to Taylor Carroll and Meagan; Jenna and Max Valentine; Scott Bissonette and JoJo; Brad Bissonette; Samara and Jake McDonald; and Spencer Bissonette. He was also a proud great-grandfather to Liam, Silas, and Evelyn. He cherished his many nieces and nephews, along with the many friends he made and stayed in touch with over the years.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the team at Birchwood Rehab and to all those who assisted Lyle with care and support when he needed it most. His legacy is one of kindness, hard work, laughter, and unwavering devotion to his family and friends. Lyle is at peace in Heaven, reunited with the loved ones who passed before him. He will be missed very much by all. He loved all greatly and was loved greatly by all who knew him. The family also extends their sincere gratitude to all for the kindness, prayers, and support shown during this difficult time.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, July 9, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 10759 Route 116, Hinesburg, from 5-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Bissonette Cemetery, Gilman Road in Hinesburg. Reception following burial at St. Jude’s Parish Hall. Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, Richmond.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lyle’s memory to Richmond Rescue, 216 Railroad St., Richmond, VT 05477 or Hinesburg Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 12, Hinesburg, VT 05461.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” - Matthew 5:4