Mark Richard Giroux, 1953-2026 Photo provided by family.

Mark Richard Giroux, 72, of Hinesburg passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2026, at Maple Ridge Memory Care in Essex, where he has resided for several years.

Mark was born to Bernard and June Giroux on June 2, 1953 – the day Queen Elizabeth was crowned, he always noted.

He graduated from CVU, Class of 1971, and from Vermont Technical College, where he designed the house he eventually built and lived in throughout his life. He played baseball and soccer at both schools and continued playing soccer with the Mount Mansfield summer team for many years and was a CVU assistant coach for five years.

Building houses for his uncle was his first job after school; he then worked at and eventually purchased Giroux Building Supply in Hinesburg, running it for many years and meeting all the local trades people around the area.

After his first retirement upon selling the building supply, Mark traveled extensively around the world, to places he said, “the tourists haven’t discovered yet.”

He then began working for UPS delivering packages, a job he enjoyed and which made him knowledgeable of almost every road in the area.

Mark’s passion was the many dogs that shared his home over the years, sometimes two or three at a time. He could be found most days taking them on long walks around the Lake Iroquois area where the dogs met for play dates. He also took pride in his extensive vegetable (especially peppers) and fruit gardens, generously sharing the harvest. Another interest was being part of a chase crew for a hot air balloonist; he could be found at Lake Champlain, Quechee and Stowe balloon festivals.

Mark was predeceased by his parents, Bernard and June; his brother Dan and his many canine companions. He is survived by his siblings: Sue (Ed) McGuire, Peter (Betsy) Giroux, Tom Giroux, Jim (Genny) Giroux and Mary Jo (LeRoy) Brace; nieces Jenna Light and Jessa Bliss; grandniece Eliza and grandnephews Nolan and Miles.

The family would like to thank Maple Ridge and Bayada Hospice for their great care and kindness to Mark.

A graveside remembrance will be held in the spring.