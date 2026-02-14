Mary Baldwin

Mary Katherine Baldwin, 72, of Hinesburg passed away on Feb. 8, 2026. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she left this world at peace surrounded by family at the McClure Miller Respite House.

Mary was born on Jan. 6, 1954, to Renald and Edith Dumas in Burlington, Vermont. She attended Burlington schools and graduated from Burlington High School in 1972. The youngest of five children, Mary adored her brothers and sister. The siblings remained close throughout their lives. Always supportive of each other, they would gather together often. Reminiscing about their shared memories growing up in Burlington, Mary truly loved her time with them.

In 1977, she married Peter D. Baldwin of Hinesburg. While initially living in South Burlington for a couple years, they eventually built their family home in Hinesburg on the family farm. It was there that the couple welcomed sons Matthew, Daniel and Andrew. While Peter worked in South Burlington, Mary raised their sons in a beautiful and serene part of Hinesburg. Her father-in-law Lyle Baldwin and his brother Donald were regular influences in the Baldwin home and Mary took great pleasure in their visits and hearing their stories.

Mary and Peter thoroughly enjoyed watching their sons compete in soccer and basketball. It was a shared affinity that consumed much of her free time while her sons were school age. The time spent with many of the same families over the years in Hinesburg and Charlotte provided her with a sense of community. Those years supporting the teams of Hinesburg, CVU and Nordic were a highlight of her life.

The family also spent many summers creating memories at “camp,” a seasonal cottage, part of Cedar Beach in Charlotte. It was there that Mary cultivated many long-lasting friendships and her love of swimming. Her time down at the lake was a source of much needed relaxation and rejuvenation, even in her later years. For her, it was a special place she shared with her children and grandchildren.

Mary will be remembered for her vibrant personality, sarcastic sense of humor, her perseverance and her many selfless acts caring for her family members.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband and her brother William Dumas.

She is survived by her sons Matthew (Laura), Daniel (Nicolina) and Andrew; her treasured grandchildren Rachel, Eliza, Nathan, Leah, Ethan and Asher (Matthew and Laura) and Lyla, Peter and Luke (Daniel and Nicolina); her brothers Michael (Pierrette), and Richard (Lorraine); and her best friend and sister Elizabeth “Betsy” Dumas. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A private service is being held for the family. Mary will be buried at the Hinesburg Cemetery alongside her beloved husband in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County, a division of Ready Funeral & Cremation Services.