Matthew A. Spiro, a longtime resident of Hinesburg, died on Feb. 15, 2026, at The Arbors in Shelburne.

He was born in 1931 in New York City, where he grew up. He was the son of Henry and Gertrude Spiro.

He received his undergraduate degree from Columbia University and a masters in education from New York University. He spent his career in New York City schools as an elementary teacher, French teacher and ultimately retired as a guidance counselor.

When Mat (yes, he preferred his nickname with one “t”) was 24, he met the love of his life, Robert Petrusa, while working together at the French Line shipping company in Rockefeller Center.

After retirement, Mat and Bob moved to Hinesburg in the early 1990s and were among the early same-sex couples having a civil union ceremony in Vermont. They later married in July 2013.

Mat loved to travel, read books, watch old movies, discuss current events and speak French. He was very social and had a large network of friends who continued to visit him after his recent move to the Residence at Quarry Hill and then The Arbors. And he had an active phone life with those friends who lived too far away to visit – Australia, New York City, Florida, Kansas.

Mat remained mentally vibrant to the end despite his physical frailties.

He shared stories of his travels and always wanted to hear other peoples’ stories. He tried hard to know the names of all of his caregivers and helpers. He gained friends from every area of his life.

Mat leaves his large network of friends and Bob’s niece and nephew. Thanks to the many caregivers and friends who shared their love and attention to Mat. He was very grateful.

Mat was unsure about having a cemetery plot, but he shared that if he had one, he’d like to have both his and Bob’s names on one stone with an inscription, “They loved each other” or “They were happy together.”