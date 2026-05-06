In the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 28, 2026, Nancy Ann Berger went peacefully to be with God. She had spent the day surrounded by the warmth and love of her husband, Russell, and their family – just as she would have wanted: together, telling stories, sharing memories, and holding her hand.



Nancy was the first-born child of Alverta Hoppes and Michael Kistler. She and her two brothers, Allen Kistler of Andres, Pennsylvania, and Eugene Kistler (deceased), were born and raised in the Mahoning Valley area of Pennsylvania. It was there that she met her soulmate and husband, Russell George Berger Jr. at a dance. They married in the spring of 1961 and on April 16 of this year they celebrated 65 blessed and beautiful years of marriage.



In 1968, Nancy and Russell moved from Pennsylvania with their young children to Hinesburg, Vermont. The Hinesburg community became Nancy's home. Over the years, she was an active volunteer and member of many town organizations, including Hinesburg Volunteers for Community Service, where she led bingo to fundraise for local causes. Nancy could also be found enjoying time with friends and neighbors at Papa Nick's. In later years, she was a regular at senior meals and bingo. She was a warm, friendly person and was kind and thoughtful to everyone she met.



Across the 80 years we were gifted with her presence, Nancy delighted us with her sense of humor and love of a good joke. She lived with an optimism and positive outlook that never faded and her energy was bright, joyous, and contagious. Nancy lived her life through acts of kindness and compassion; giving to others was one of her greatest gifts. She was truly one of a kind, and countless people were touched by her caring nature. She was our angel on earth.



Nancy's love and legacy live on through her daughters, Lori Hennessey (Michael), Michelle Rushford (Michael), and Gretchen Stallings (Timothy). She is reunited in Heaven with her daughter Theresa and her son Russell, where they are surely watching over us all and perhaps even plotting a little mischief.



Nancy was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her memory is cherished by 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; all of whom were blessed to hug her, laugh with her, and be deeply loved by their "Granny." She lit up whenever she spoke about her beautiful family.



While Nancy has left us for now, the lessons she taught us remain and will continue to guide us. She never met a stranger and always had a place at her table for a new friend.



The family will be holding a joyful celebration of Nancy's life on July 25, honoring the love, laughter, and light she brought into the world. Time and place to be announced.



We'll all remember the sound of her voice as she would say goodbye: "love ya baby."