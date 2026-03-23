Pam (Palmer) Parent, 66, of Williston, Vermont, died unexpectedly on March 12.

Pam was born in Burlington, on July 8, 1959, to Theodore and Patricia Palmer and was the oldest of the three Ps and the three Ts. As the firstborn of a young family embarking on military life, she spent her first couple years being loved and adored by her mom Pat, grandparents Hilda, Beatrice and James, and her young aunts Mary and Peg, while Ted began his service in the U.S. Army. Her schooling began in Kinderhaus in Stuttgart, Germany. She was a proud young student. The family returned to Hinesburg while she was in elementary school, and she graduated from CVU in 1977 where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She was known for her kindness and thoughtfulness among her friends and teachers. She was a kind and thoughtful big sister.

Pam loved being a mother and took enormous pride in her children. Pam was also a creative. She found great joy in baking and cooking for her family and had a talent for decorating elaborate birthday cakes for her children’s birthdays. She often sewed Halloween and school play costumes from scratch, rivaling any store-bought costume. In quieter moments, she enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, spending time with a good book or using her keen eye searching for antiques. Pam also loved music. She built up an impressive record collection and cherished her trip to visit her brother Todd and the Grand Ole Opry.

Pam is predeceased by her parents, Ted and Pat Palmer, and her aunt Mary Nertney. She is survived by her children Charlotte, Sam and Will Parent and their father Jeff Parent; her siblings Tim Palmer, Penny Restuccia and her husband Michael, Todd Palmer and his wife Darlene, Ted Palmer and his wife Danielle, her sister Paula Palmer; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her aunt and uncle, Peg and Wayne Lacaillade; and her close friends Sandra Bremner and the St. Hilaire family.

Funeral services will be held on March 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Jude’s in Hinesburg. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carpenter Carse Library.