Robert E. Martell was born on Jan. 14, 1963, in Highland Park, Michigan. His parents Charles and Nancy Martell raised him in Kalamazoo. Bob passed away at home in Hinesburg, Vermont, on Sunday, May 10, 2026, with his wife Carol at his side. Bob’s courage and devotion transformed countless lives in his 63 years.

Bob’s mother Nancy died of cancer in 1985. He is survived by his wife Carol Austin, her child Julian; his children: Abby, Natalie and Ben Martell, and their mother Lori; his father Charles Martell; his siblings Carolyn Martell Boczanowski and Steve Martell; and many other family members.

Bob graduated from Kalamazoo public schools, obtained a BS from Kalamazoo College with a full ride Heyle Scholarship. He earned a MD at Wayne State University, a PhD in Pharmacology at the University of Michigan, and accepted a fellowship at Duke University Medical Center. He was the attending oncologist for Tuffs University Medical Center, and most recently, the University Vermont Cancer Center. Pursuing both clinical work and pharmaceutical research, he was equally dedicated to direct patient care and to discovering new treatments. He helped develop oncology therapeutics at several companies and founded his own company dedicated to cancer research. Beloved by those he worked alongside, he took the time to know his patients and understand their stories. As an oncologist, Bob used his vast experience to make a positive impact on patients for over three decades.

Bob loved the outdoors and thrived on new experiences. He hiked, ran, camped, backpacked, canoed, rowed, swam, cycled, golfed, windsurfed, and skied. He also loved to invite others into his adventures, coordinating fun excursions and activities. His athletic feats include multiple marathons, a half ironman, long through hikes in the back country, and canoe camping. Bob’s appreciation of beauty extended to painting landscapes, building trails, keeping bees, constructing a log cabin and playing the guitar.

Bob lived with conscious intention, using his time deliberately and thoughtfully recognizing every day is a gift. Peace be with you Bob.

Those who wish to celebrate his life are invited to gather on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at Meach Cove Farms Gathering Space in Shelburne, Vermont, at 3 p.m.

You may make donations in his name to the University of Vermont Cancer Center.