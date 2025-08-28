Robert J. Dimke

1933-2025

Robert J. Dimke, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2025.

Bob was a longtime resident of Hinesburg, Vt. He loved the local community and working the land he and his wife shared with their many dogs. Bob was passionate about his family, dogs, gardening and sports, especially baseball. He was strongly committed to his career as a CPA, finally retiring at 85.

Bob is survived by his wife of 40 years, Anita; brothers Gary (Cheryl) and Russ (Sandy); sister-in-law Mary; sons, Robert (Trisha), Tom (Kelley) and Michael (Angela); daughter, Paula (Kevin); and Anita’s children, Laurie (George), Scott, Julie and Keri (Dave). Bob is also survived by 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and his nephew, Daryl, with whom he had a special bond.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Herman and Violet, and brother Don.

A funeral service was held on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at St. Jude the Apostle Parish. Burial took place in the Hinesburg Village Cemetery.