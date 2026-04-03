Stanley “Red” Brinkman, 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Hinesburg Saturday, March 28, following a struggle with pneumonia.

He was born June 28, 1942, the son of Henry “Jake” Minor Brinkman and Gladys McCabe Brinkman in Springfield, Mass. Stanley was the third son of seven boys, all growing up in Vergennes, Vt. Being part of a close-knit family, he spent many weekends hunting, fishing and swapping tall tales with his six brothers. Good food and family gatherings were traditional.

In 1961, Stanley married Saundria “Sonnie” Hawkins in Ferrisburgh and had two children, a daughter and a son. In keeping with his free spirit, Stanley forged his own path and led a very independent life, challenging and questioning the status quo. He lived life decidedly on his own terms.

He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Peter Garon) Brinkman; son, Stanley Brinkman Jr; three brothers, Michael Brinkman, Henry “Bobby” (Judy) Brinkman and Richard Brinkman; two granddaughters, Casey Brinkman and Alexandra Brinkman; and his lifelong companion, Beth Benoit. He was predeceased by his parents and three brothers, James Brinkman, Thomas Brinkman and Rodney “Buck” Brinkman.

A graveside service or memorial has not been scheduled at this time.