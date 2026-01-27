Valerie Congdon died on Nov. 14, 2025, in Morrisville Vermont, after a short period of declining health. Valerie would tell you that the defining relationship of her life was with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her childlike faith was evident to all who knew her.

Born in Niskayuna, New York, Valerie grew up in a large family that lived from coast to coast, collecting countless stories along the way. One of her favorite tales was about the time her father built an airplane in their basement.

Valerie had a heart for service in her community and beyond. She held a special place in her heart for the people of the Dominican Republic and found great joy and purpose serving through Mission 2535. Her time spent serving there left a lasting impact on her. She considered it a blessing to be a part of such meaningful work.

Valerie is survived by her daughter Jennifer and Rikki, and Rikki’s wife, Michelle. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: Dominic, Ace, Kaylee and Astrid. She is also survived by her siblings: William, Julia, Chalmers, James and Amy.

Valerie was predeceased by her parents and her son, Sargent Willard Magoon.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 7 at 2 p.m. at Community Alliance Church, 190 Pond Road, Hinesburg, Vermont.