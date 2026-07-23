Wayne Richmond Barr of Williston, Vermont, passed away on July 5, 2026, after a period of failing health. Wayne was born on April 30, 1949, in Burlington. He started grade school in Shelburne and went to high school at Champlain Valley Union High School. After high school Wayne studied Agricultural Science at Vermont Technical College in Randolph. Following college, he lived and worked on the family farm in Shelburne until his retirement. Wayne enjoyed all aspects of farming and also enjoyed making maple syrup. When he no longer made syrup himself, he often would tour other sugar houses each spring. A true Vermonter, one of Wayne’s hobbies was to visit every town in the state and as such he became a member of the 251 Club. Wayne was also a long-time member of the Masons starting in 1976, and he later had an association with the Eastern Star as well. During his tenure with the Masons, Wayne held a number of important positions. Wayne was predeceased by his parents, Richmond and Elisabeth Barr, and his older sister Cynthia. Wayne leaves a sister, Gail and her husband Charles Parsons; and two nephews, Drew Parsons and his husband David Langlois and James Barr Saunders. Also left are Wayne’s dear friends Bernie and Joanne Guillemet and Bonnie Yarnell.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, from 5-7 p.m. at Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home in Shelburne. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, July 25, at 1 p.m. at Shelburne Village Cemetery. A limited number of chairs will be provided at the graveside. Guests are invited to bring their own chairs for the service if they would like.

The family suggests that instead of flowers, donations might be made to the Hinesburg Masons at Friendship Lodge No. 24, 2468 Silver St., Hinesburg, VT 05461; or to the United Church of Hinesburg. P.O. Box 39, Hinesburg, VT 05461. You may also donate through the church website, ucofh.org.