Editor’s Note: This is a PDF of the printed October issue mailed out on the last Wednesday of the month (Sept. 25) to all Hinesburg residents and should arrive on Thursday (August.28). Here is an electronic version. Depending on your browser, you should be able to double click the ‘download’ link below the cover to get an option to READ in the browser or download. Or you can download it to your computer. Your choice.

Enjoy and tell us what you think of it. (P.S. The next issue will be in late September.)

Octoberissue 23.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Click “download” tov see options.