Tired of raisins and cinnamon in your oatmeal? (Courtesy photos)

The Hinesburg Record

In a small kitchen tucked away in Hinesburg, something delicious – and a little unconventional – is cooking. Amid the morning bustle of packing lunches, brewing coffee, and getting ready for school a new kind of breakfast has been born: Offbeat Oats. And it’s redefining what convenience food can be: real, fresh and full of Vermont flavor that everyone in the household will love.

The idea started simply. As busy parents, Kathleen and Chris Rivard wanted a wholesome breakfast for their two kids – something made with real ingredients, not overly processed mixes or added sugars, but still something everyone actually wanted to eat.

They began cooking oatmeal from scratch on the stove, topping it with fresh, seasonal fruits, nuts, and spices. Before long, they found themselves experimenting with savory twists – scrambled eggs, avocado, peppers, and melty cheese – and discovered a new family favorite.

“We loved these oatmeal bowls and our kids were always asking for them” says Kathleen, “but they weren’t exactly weekday friendly. We wanted something we could make ahead, store easily, and still taste amazing and fresh.”

That’s when the freeze dryer came into play. The couple began testing ways to preserve their favorite oatmeal creations using freeze-drying, thus capturing the fresh flavors and textures they loved without adding preservatives. The results were better than expected: hearty, flavorful, and ready to eat in minutes. Just add hot water, stir, and enjoy a meal that feels straight off the stove.

For Chris, a University of Vermont food science graduate, the process became a creative outlet.

“Food has always been my space to explore,” he says. “I love finding ways to take something familiar – like oatmeal – and make it fun, nourishing, and unexpected again.”

That spirit of experimentation led to Offbeat Oats, a small-batch family brand built around the idea that convenience shouldn’t mean compromise. Each Offbeat Oats bowl starts with ingredients sourced as close to home as possible – fresh produce from Vermont farms and local suppliers. Everything is chopped and prepared by hand before being freeze-dried at peak freshness, locking in nutrients and flavor naturally.

The result? A line of reimagined instant oat bowls that range from sweet to savory: Southwest Omelet, Street Corn Taco, Shaken Espresso, Vermont Apple Pie, and Mexican Hot Chocolate, to name a few.

But behind the playful flavors is a deeper mission – to make fresh Vermont food accessible year-round.

“We want to capture what’s grown here when it tastes its best,” says Chris. “Vermont’s short growing season inspires everything we do – apples in the fall, berries in the summer, hearty roots in the winter – and we love the idea of letting people enjoy those flavors any time of year.”

Looking ahead, Offbeat Oats plans to introduce ready-to-eat packaging for even more convenience. All you need is a cup of hot water, a spoon and 5 minutes. Perfect for those busy weekday mornings getting the kids ready for school or the rush of the morning commute. They also plan to rotate seasonal offerings that reflect the rhythm of Vermont’s farms.

As a family-run brand, every part of the process – from recipe development to packaging and design – happens right in Hinesburg. “We’re proud to be building this here,” says Kathleen. “Vermont has always supported local makers, and we’re excited to be part of that story and share that journey with our kids.”

For now, Offbeat Oats is available at Lantman’s Market and Buck Ridge Barns in Hinesburg, and The Mill Market in Shelburne with more local retailers on the horizon. And while their kitchen may be small, the Rivards’ goal is anything but: to prove that fast food can still be real food – and that a bowl of oats can be a little offbeat too.