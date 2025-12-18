By Tyler Cohen

CVSD Communications

The Champlain Valley School District board gathered on Dec. 16 for their final meeting of 2025; with a presentation on the FY27 operations budget, a discussion of a proposed bond to cover building upgrades, and a check-in on CVU’s mobile device-free school day.

Like most board meetings, the Dec. 16 session began with Inspiration Awards, shining the spotlight on students from Shelburne Community School. SCS’s grade 7-8 red team celebrated Rowan Gavin for her curiosity, compassion and willingness to dig right into challenging work, with Meg O’Donnell and Wendy Hallock presenting the award on behalf of their team. The school’s 5-6 blue team honored Milo Norris for his academic excellence and the kindness he shows to all his peers, with Eric Brunvand sharing the award.

In a presentation of the FY27 operations budget, Gary Marckres reviewed a summary of CVSD’s operations expenses, broken down by technology, transportation, operations and maintenance, food service, and debt service. In total, the operations budget is expected to increase by 5.8 percent from FY2026 to FY2027, with the cost of salaries and benefits driving the increase.

With weighted pupil counts now finalized by the Vermont Agency of Education, Marckres additionally shared two important figures for FY27: a 3.2 percent pre-Common Level of Appraisal (CLA) tax rate increase, and a 3.4 percent per pupil spending increase (which is half the 6.8 percent statewide average). Due to CVSD’s increasing weighted pupil count, both figures are significantly lower than initially projected.

Finance Director Nicole Lee reviewed the proposed $13 million bond request. If approved, the bond will be used to complete necessary building upgrades including of CVU’s roof, HVAC system, and fire alarm system; the Williston gym floor, lights, and HVAC; the service elevator, bathrooms, and siding at Charlotte Central School; and roofing, HVAC, and electrical work at Hinesburg Community School. The proposed bond would be paid over a 30-year period, and retired debt would absorb most of the costs in the FY27 budget.

CVU Principal Katherine Riley gave an update on the implementation of the high school’s mobile device-free procedures, which began at the start of the school year. Riley shared that teachers have observed an improved classroom environment where it’s easier to build relationships, and she provided data around the decline procedure violations.

Riley also relayed student perspectives, which run the spectrum from the challenging (hurdles with taking photos of school projects and difficulty making after-school plans) to the positive (it’s easier to make new connections and friends, improved focus in class and during free time).

The next CVSD school board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in the CVU library, with a virtual option available.