There’s nothing like a photograph to get you to tell a story.

That’s the theory anyways. And we at The Record would like to hear your story.

With a grant from the University of Vermont we will seek, find, record and publish interesting stories that you tell us about some time in your life or a building or an event or a person in your past — maybe a relative or a teacher or a friend.

We are looking for stories that are recent or long, long ago, stories of newcomers or legacy families, young people or less-than-young people that will tell us something about you and your life in Hinesburg.

We’ll make it easy: Just find an old picture that has meaning (and isn’t in too bad shape) and we’ll come over to your house or meet you some place quiet and get you to tell us about the photo. We’re looking for something specific, something with detail, something that will move us because it has an important place in your life and memory.

We’ll record you, edit the audio — let you hear what we’ve done — and from there we’ll create a transcript of your words and publish them.

In The Record monthly printed paper, we’ll publish the transcript of the story you told and the photos (and we’ll take a new one of you). On our website, which we call our Weekly —

— we’ll also publish the audio.

We guarantee this will be fun for you — and our readers/listeners.

So get in touch with Geoffrey Gevalt at editor@hinesburgrecord.org or call him up at 802-324-9537. He’s always looking for a good story.

Like the ones that might emerge from this picture of the Hinesburg High School baseball team of 1946-47. Were you on that team? Was your father or grandfather on that team? Do you have a story?

And don’t worry, we aren’t necessarily looking for a story from the Hinesburg way-back machine either. Did you score the winning goal at a CVU state championship a year or so ago? Did you come upon a picture of you as a kid walking into the first class at CVU? Do you have a photo of you walking into your new house in Hinesburg just last week?

We want to hear your story. So would our readers.