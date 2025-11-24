Jim Gelber (left); Molly Gray with Andrea Morgante (far right). (Photos by Jackie Ross.)

For The Hinesburg Record

Molly Gray, Executive Director of the Vermont Afghan Alliance, and Jim Gelber, a Hinesburg resident who volunteers with the Alliance, spoke to a full house at the United Church Parish Hall on Wednesday evening, Nov. 19.

Gray discussed the work of the Alliance, changes to immigration laws – particularly under the current administration – and ways community members can get involved.

The Alliance has been working since August of 2021 to welcome and assist Afghan allies in the Chittenden County area and statewide. The Alliance provides basic services, and connects Afghans to state and local service providers. The Alliance also helps preserve cultural traditions and connects the growing community through celebrations and community gatherings.

Gelber, an attorney, shared slides and stories of his experience working in Kabul training Afghani prosecutors during the Obama administration.

Since August of 2021, more than 650 Afghans who supported U.S. military and diplomatic missions in Afghanistan have resettled across Vermont, marking the largest population of Afghan refugees in the nation per capita.

For more information, go to vtafghanalliance.org.