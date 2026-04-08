[Note – this webpage will be updated throughout the month, then a new page will be started for the next month. All incidents were responded to by Hinesburg Community Police unless otherwise noted.]

April 1:

1:08 p.m. Officers responded to the Jiffy Mart on Ballard’s Corner Road for the report of an individual who had been previously trespassed, inside the store. Alisha Marshall, 49, of Hinesburg was cited for violation of a trespass order. John Jacques, 59, of Charlotte was cited for driving with a criminally suspended license.

5:12 p.m. A late-reported motor vehicle crash on Route 116 was reported and investigated.

April 2:

12:15 p.m. An officer assisted a citizen with a civil issue.

April 3:

5:18 p.m. Officers responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash on Pond Road.