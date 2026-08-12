Police Incident Log – August 2026
[Note – this webpage will be updated throughout the month, then a new page will be started for the next month. All incidents were responded to by Hinesburg Community Police unless otherwise noted.]
August 3:
7 a.m. An abandoned vehicle on Route 116 was investigated.
6 p.m. A late-reported incident on Mechanicsville Road was investigated. Trever Kunze, 21, of Hinesburg was arrested for domestic assault.
6:23 p.m. A fraud was reported and investigated.
August 4:
12:22 p.m. A temporary relief order was served.
August 5:
10:42 a.m. Property damage was reported on Beaver Pond Road.
2:53 p.m. An officer assisted another agency with the service of paperwork.
9:21 p.m. Suspicious activity on Turkey Lane was investigated.
August 6:
1:54 p.m. Officers assisted another agency with a death notification.
5:34 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Kailey’s Way.
6:44 p.m. An animal problem was reported and investigated on Lyman Meadows.
August 7:
10:50 a.m. An officer assisted another agency with the service of paperwork.
5:56 p.m. An officer responded to Bear Lane for a domestic dispute.