[Note – this webpage will be updated throughout the month, then a new page will be started for the next month. All incidents were responded to by Hinesburg Community Police unless otherwise noted.]

August 3:

7 a.m. An abandoned vehicle on Route 116 was investigated.

6 p.m. A late-reported incident on Mechanicsville Road was investigated. Trever Kunze, 21, of Hinesburg was arrested for domestic assault.

6:23 p.m. A fraud was reported and investigated.

August 4:

12:22 p.m. A temporary relief order was served.

August 5:

10:42 a.m. Property damage was reported on Beaver Pond Road.

2:53 p.m. An officer assisted another agency with the service of paperwork.

9:21 p.m. Suspicious activity on Turkey Lane was investigated.

August 6:

1:54 p.m. Officers assisted another agency with a death notification.

5:34 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Kailey’s Way.

6:44 p.m. An animal problem was reported and investigated on Lyman Meadows.

August 7:

10:50 a.m. An officer assisted another agency with the service of paperwork.

5:56 p.m. An officer responded to Bear Lane for a domestic dispute.