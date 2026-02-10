[Note – this webpage will be updated throughout the month, then a new page will be started for the next month.]

February 2: 12:53 p.m. State police were assisted with an investigation on Hillview Terrace.

3 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on Route 116. Frederick Goodrich, 39, of Bristol was arrested on an instate warrant and charged with driving with criminally suspended driver’s license and violations of conditions of release.

February 3: 4:47 p.m. A minor two-car motor vehicle crash near Ballard’s Corner Road was investigated.

6:44 p.m. The report of a dead deer causing a traffic hazard on Richmond Road was investigated.

8:25 p.m. The report of another dead deer on Richmond Road was investigated.

February 4: 3:51 p.m. An officer investigated a potential stalking incident.

4:53 p.m. Officers responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash on Texas Hill Road.

February 5: 1:17 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Shelburne Falls Road.

4:11 p.m. A traffic hazard on Route 116 was investigated.

February 6: 10:58 a.m. A citizen was assisted with a lockout.

11:52 a.m. Officers responded to Route 116 for a two-car motor vehicle crash.