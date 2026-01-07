[Note – this webpage will be updated throughout the month, then a new page will be started for the next month.]

December 29: 9 a.m. A motor vehicle complaint on North Road was investigated.

10:47 a.m. A citizen was assisted with a motor vehicle complaint on Route 116.

1:41 p.m. An officer assisted first responders with a medical emergency on Walts Way.

5:25 p.m. Officers responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash on Pond Road.

December 30: 3:08 p.m. A fraud was reported and investigated.

5:50 p.m. An officer responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Route 116.

6:44 p.m. Officers investigated the report of a violation of conditions of release.

December 31: 6:19 p.m. An officer assisted first responders with a medical emergency on Birchwood Drive.

7:20 p.m. Officers responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Silver Street.

January 1: 9 a.m. An officer investigated a motor vehicle complaint on Lincoln Hill Road.

10 a.m. An officer responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash on Hollow Road.

January 2: 3:45 p.m. An alarm activation at CVU was investigated.

3:50 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a VIN verification.

5:47 p.m. A custodial dispute was reported and investigated.