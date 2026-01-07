Police Incident Log – January 2026
[Note – this webpage will be updated throughout the month, then a new page will be started for the next month.]
December 29: 9 a.m. A motor vehicle complaint on North Road was investigated.
10:47 a.m. A citizen was assisted with a motor vehicle complaint on Route 116.
1:41 p.m. An officer assisted first responders with a medical emergency on Walts Way.
5:25 p.m. Officers responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash on Pond Road.
December 30: 3:08 p.m. A fraud was reported and investigated.
5:50 p.m. An officer responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Route 116.
6:44 p.m. Officers investigated the report of a violation of conditions of release.
December 31: 6:19 p.m. An officer assisted first responders with a medical emergency on Birchwood Drive.
7:20 p.m. Officers responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Silver Street.
January 1: 9 a.m. An officer investigated a motor vehicle complaint on Lincoln Hill Road.
10 a.m. An officer responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash on Hollow Road.
January 2: 3:45 p.m. An alarm activation at CVU was investigated.
3:50 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a VIN verification.
5:47 p.m. A custodial dispute was reported and investigated.