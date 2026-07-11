[Note – this webpage will be updated throughout the month, then a new page will be started for the next month. All incidents were responded to by Hinesburg Community Police unless otherwise noted.]

July 1:

2:52 p.m. Officers responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash on Silver Street.

6:23 p.m. An officer responded to Bear Lane for the report of an attempted break-in in progress.

8:08 p.m. An officer investigated the report of a stolen car that had been seen in the area.

July 2:

8:43 a.m. Suspicious activity at a residence on Route 116 was investigated.

7:53 p.m. An officer responded to Hillview Terrace for the report of an individual trespassing.

8 p.m. An officer responded to Bear Lane for the report of an individual trespassing.

8:27 p.m. Officers assisted Hinesburg Fire with a fire investigation on Sunset Lane.

July 3:

10:13 a.m. A citizen was assisted with a VIN verification.

11:20 a.m. A motor vehicle complaint on Route 116 was investigated.