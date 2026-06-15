[Note – this webpage will be updated throughout the month, then a new page will be started for the next month. All incidents were responded to by Hinesburg Community Police unless otherwise noted.]

June 1:

7:25 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity on Ballard’s Corner Road.

8:53 a.m. A citizen was assisted with a civil issue.

9:18 a.m. Found property was turned into the Hinesburg police.

11:31 a.m. An officer responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Pond Road.

4:32 p.m. An officer assisted a motorist with changing a tire on Route 116.

5:25 p.m. A fraud was reported and investigated.

10:40 p.m. Officers assisted first responders with a medical emergency on Wile Street.

June 2:

11:08 a.m. An officer responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Route 116.

5:36 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on Richmond Road. James Abbey, 43, of Hinesburg was arrested on an in-state warrant.

8:25 p.m. A noise complaint on Windswept Way was investigated.

June 3:

10:20 a.m. An officer assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Lewis Creek Road.

2:52 p.m. An officer responded into Shelburne to assist Shelburne PD with an incident.

June 4:

6:10 p.m. Officers assisted first responders with a medical emergency on Bissonette Lane.

June 5:

10:15 a.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg Fire Department with an incident on Commerce Street.

9:25 p.m. An officer attempted a traffic stop on Charlotte Road. The vehicle attempted to elude the stop and subsequently crashed on Baldwin Road. The operator, a juvenile, was cited with gross negligent operation.