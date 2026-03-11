[Note – this webpage will be updated throughout the month, then a new page will be started for the next month. All incidents were responded to by Hinesburg Community Police unless otherwise noted]

March 2:

11:53 a.m. Officers responded into Shelburne to assist Shelburne PD with a two-car motor vehicle crash.

1:02 p.m. A late reported crash was investigated.

7:17 p.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg Fire Department with a medical emergency on Pond Brook Road.

March 3:

9:54 a.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg Fire Department with a medical alarm activation on Ballard’s Corner Road.

10:19 a.m. Officers responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Route 116.

March 4:

3 p.m. A 911 hang up on Hidden Pasture Road was investigated.

7:15 p.m. A motor vehicle complaint on Route 116 was reported and investigated.

7:58 p.m. Officers responded to Hollow Road for a medical emergency.

March 5:

10:30 a.m. An officer assisted a citizen with a civil issue.

11:34 a.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg Fire Department with a medical emergency on Mechanicsville Road.

4:54 p.m. An officer investigated a report of threatening behavior on Ballard’s Corner Road.

2:37 p.m. A citizen was assisted with fingerprinting for employment purposes.

3 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Aube Ridge Road.