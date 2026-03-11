Police Incident Log – March 2026
[Note – this webpage will be updated throughout the month, then a new page will be started for the next month. All incidents were responded to by Hinesburg Community Police unless otherwise noted]
March 2:
11:53 a.m. Officers responded into Shelburne to assist Shelburne PD with a two-car motor vehicle crash.
1:02 p.m. A late reported crash was investigated.
7:17 p.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg Fire Department with a medical emergency on Pond Brook Road.
March 3:
9:54 a.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg Fire Department with a medical alarm activation on Ballard’s Corner Road.
10:19 a.m. Officers responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Route 116.
March 4:
3 p.m. A 911 hang up on Hidden Pasture Road was investigated.
7:15 p.m. A motor vehicle complaint on Route 116 was reported and investigated.
7:58 p.m. Officers responded to Hollow Road for a medical emergency.
March 5:
10:30 a.m. An officer assisted a citizen with a civil issue.
11:34 a.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg Fire Department with a medical emergency on Mechanicsville Road.
4:54 p.m. An officer investigated a report of threatening behavior on Ballard’s Corner Road.
2:37 p.m. A citizen was assisted with fingerprinting for employment purposes.
3 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Aube Ridge Road.