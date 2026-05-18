[Note – this webpage will be updated throughout the month, then a new page will be started for the next month. All incidents were responded to by Hinesburg Community Police unless otherwise noted.]

May 1:

8:15 a.m. A loose dog was located on Silver Street and later returned to its owner.

May 4:

12:18 p.m. An officer investigated a juvenile problem on North Road.

2:10 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a VIN verification.

3:08 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on Shelburne Falls Road for a vehicle traveling 98 mph. The juvenile operator was cited for the crime of excessive speed.

3:15 p.m. The report of damage to property by a motor vehicle on Shelburne Falls Road was reported and investigated.

5:08 p.m. A juvenile problem on Hillview Terrace was investigated.

May 5:

1:27 p.m. An officer responded to Shelburne to assist PD with an incident there.

2:56 p.m. An officer assisted with a traffic hazard on North Road.

2:58 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Ledgewood Lane.

May 6:

10:25 a.m. Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Route 116.

10:40 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on Shelburne Falls Road.

May 7:

9:13 a.m. Officers assisted county sheriffs with an investigation on Kailey’s Way.

May 8:

8 a.m. Theft of property from a motor vehicle on Burritt Road was investigated.

12:15 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on North Road. Tina Merriam, 49, of Hinesburg was cited for driving with a criminally suspended driver’s license.

3:25 p.m. An officer assisted a citizen was a civil issue.

3:30 p.m. An office assisted another agency with a fraud investigation.