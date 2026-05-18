Police Incident Log – May 2026
[Note – this webpage will be updated throughout the month, then a new page will be started for the next month. All incidents were responded to by Hinesburg Community Police unless otherwise noted.]
May 1:
8:15 a.m. A loose dog was located on Silver Street and later returned to its owner.
May 4:
12:18 p.m. An officer investigated a juvenile problem on North Road.
2:10 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a VIN verification.
3:08 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on Shelburne Falls Road for a vehicle traveling 98 mph. The juvenile operator was cited for the crime of excessive speed.
3:15 p.m. The report of damage to property by a motor vehicle on Shelburne Falls Road was reported and investigated.
5:08 p.m. A juvenile problem on Hillview Terrace was investigated.
May 5:
1:27 p.m. An officer responded to Shelburne to assist PD with an incident there.
2:56 p.m. An officer assisted with a traffic hazard on North Road.
2:58 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Ledgewood Lane.
May 6:
10:25 a.m. Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Route 116.
10:40 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on Shelburne Falls Road.
May 7:
9:13 a.m. Officers assisted county sheriffs with an investigation on Kailey’s Way.
May 8:
8 a.m. Theft of property from a motor vehicle on Burritt Road was investigated.
12:15 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on North Road. Tina Merriam, 49, of Hinesburg was cited for driving with a criminally suspended driver’s license.
3:25 p.m. An officer assisted a citizen was a civil issue.
3:30 p.m. An office assisted another agency with a fraud investigation.