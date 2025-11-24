The Record Staff

The Town of Hinesburg is seeking two community volunteers to serve on a committee interviewing finalists for police chief. The panel will participate in interview and provide input to Town Manager Todd Odit.

Odit notes the community participants would be expected to:

Commit to six to eight hours for interview preparation and participation; interviews are tentatively planned to be scheduled between Dec. 16 and 18 during the day.

Qualifications: Hinesburg resident; interest in community safety and engagement; and ability to maintain confidentiality during and after the process.

If you are interested in serving, please submit a brief statement of interest (no more than one page) by Dec. 1 describing why you would like to participate and any relevant background or experience. Submit to Odit via email at todit@hinesburg.org or drop off in a sealed envelope at Town Hall. For questions, please contact Todd Odit at 802-482-4206 or todit@hinesburg.org