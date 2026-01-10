The orange slash area to the south is closed to the public during logging activities this winter. Click image for larger view.

By The Hinesburg Town Forest Committee

Logging work, also known as forest management, has begun not only near the Enchanted Forest trail, just south of the Economou Road trailhead in the Hinesburg Town Forest, but also near Dragon’s Tail, Fire Breather, and the Lost Trail.

The extent of this work, shown with orange slashes in the map above (click the image to enlarge), is closed to all recreational uses until further notice. The numbers on the map refer to stands of trees. This work is currently in stands 6 and 9. Please, for your safety, stay away. Also expect heavy equipment and big logging trucks on the Econmou Road extension east of its intersection with the west end of Lost Trail and Blowdown. You won’t find the safe, serene winter wonderland you are seeking there.

You can see a full trail map here .

The goals of this work are to increase the age and species diversity of the forest and thereby its resiliency to the threats forests face. We expect this work to continue while the ground is frozen.

The rest of the Hinesburg Town Forest is open and accessible from the four other trailheads.

Chittenden County Forester Brandon Benedict has walk-and-talks scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 21 and 24 to discuss the ecological goals and strategies of the projects. Details about those educational walks will follow closer to those dates.