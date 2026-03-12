UPCOMING CLASSES

IN THE GARDEN

Here are some tasks to tackle this week while it is still too wet and frozen in the garden. . . .

Organize seeds. It is a good idea to get rid of old seeds to increase your chances of success. Anything in the carrot family (dill, parsley, celery, etc.) won’t be viable after 3 years. Tomatoes, peppers, and eggplants are generally viable for 4 years or so. The onion family’s seeds are only viable for 1 year. You can find reliable seed viability charts on the High Mowing Seeds website. If you cannot bare to dispose of old seeds, it is fun to toss them on bare ground and see what comes up for a spontaneous and whimsical garden.

Clean out your garden tool kit. Wash and sharpen your tools, inventory supplies like twine and gloves and tomato clips. We will have plenty of our favorite tools for you at our March 29 Open House.

Sow seeds. If you have a grow light set up, this is the week to plant onions, leeks, shallots, peppers, eggplants and a few of the perennials that are easy to do from seed such as yarrow. Poppy seeds can be sprinkled on bare earth right in the garden.

Prep your bird houses. Lily suggests this task for the weekend: Do you have bird houses or blue bird nesting boxes? Please consider cleaning them out of last year’s debris before new friends move in.

Prune something. Julie is going to prune her hydrangea and wisteria at home. Thanks to Linda’s fabulous job cleaning and sharpening her pruners, this job is going to be very pleasant. (see the before and after pics above). She might even get to pruning the raspberries.

IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

We are receiving lots of requests for donations for fundraisers this year. As a general rule of thumb, we donate to programs that have to do with gardening, garden education, literacy, food security and programs that support new Americans. If you are part of a community group that is involved in this important work, please let us know if we can help with your next fundraiser. We donate plants, gift cards, and tote bags whenever we can.

BEHIND THE SCENES

We are potting up pansies, geraniums, strawberries, and perennials. The first two generations of onions and leeks are seeded with more to come. If you are a home gardener, it is still too early for most things unless you have a good grow light set up or a heated greenhouse. We are thrilled to have our entire production crew return this year. It always feels like summer camp when the whole team shows up for a new season.

Stay tuned for some important Bake Shop announcements in our next newsletter! We will tell you all about the new baker, the menu for the upcoming Open House, and more good news. We are ready, more than ever, to gather around the big wooden tables and catch up after a long winter.

Plant Shop and Bake Shop opening on April 10th!

