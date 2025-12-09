By Chea Waters Evans, Hinesburg/Charlotte State Representative

I’m sure you’ve all seen the news that it’s possible we’ll have another double-digit property tax increase next year.

Two things are true here:

1. It’s not acceptable or sustainable to keep raising property taxes. We can’t afford it.

2. Our school budget is already cut to the quick, and further cuts will deeply impact our community.

I don’t care about the political maneuvering and messaging that goes along with the Dec. 1 letter; I care about our kids and I care about people in Hinesburg and Charlotte being able to take care of their families. I didn’t support the education bill from last session, but no matter how I voted, it’s a law now, and hopefully whatever changes to the system come out of it are positive both for students and for taxpayers. There’s so much that remains to be seen right now.

There’s a pretty good chance that the legislature will vote to buy down property tax rates as we have in the past couple years; there’s also a pretty good chance that we will have to make some thoughtful choices to keep our school budget level next year.

I urge you to not panic yet, and see where this all lands in a couple months. We’re back in Montpelier in January, and I’m hopeful that we’ll make some good progress then. In the meantime, please be in touch if you have questions or concerns. And also in the meantime, contact your federal representation (Becca, Bernie, Peter) and let them know that health care costs are damaging our communities in ways that will have an effect for decades to come. Healthcare costs are a huge part of these increases, and there isn’t much we can do about it on a state level.

I recognize that saying, “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but trust me,” is a big ask, but please know that I’m advocating for sensible, actionable changes to our education system that won’t damage students or cost us more money than it already does. I say this a little tongue-in-cheek but mostly seriously: you don’t want state government to move too quickly. When we make decisions based on knee-jerk reactions to financial pressures or everyone’s desire to be re-elected, it doesn’t always work out that well for Vermonters.

Thank you and please be in touch with any questions or concerns: cevans@leg.state.vt.us