From Press Release

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) is seeking public input on proposed changes to Vermont’s Use of Public Waters Rules. ANR will host two hybrid public meetings on Jan. 27 and Feb. 4. The public is welcome to provide feedback during these meetings or through written comments.

“The Use of Public Waters Rules protects the uses and natural resource values of all public waters for this and future generations,” said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Misty Sinsigalli. “The proposed changes clarify new wakesports regulations and update language on topics such as petition review. We invite members of the public to share their comments on these proposed changes.”

In 2024, Vermont adopted new wakesports regulations that limit wakesports with a wakeboat to the wakesports zones of inland lakes. There are 30 inland lakes where wakesports can occur within a specific wakesports zone.

The proposed changes to the Use of Public Water Rules and wakesports regulations:

Update the language on how to delegate to municipalities, review and submit petitions, and inspect and decontaminate (or clean) watercraft,

Increase safety offsets between wakesports and other recreational users,

Revise the wakesports zone definition, and

Require hot water decontamination for wakeboats moving between water bodies.

The public can submit written comments through an online form, or attend a public meeting in-person or online:

Jan. 27, 2026, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. In-person: Brandon Town Hall, 49 Center St., Brandon, VT 05733 Online: Join via link or by phone at 802-828-7667, code: 780771711



Feb. 4, 2026, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. In-person: VTrans Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road Unit B, Barre, VT 05641 Online: Join via link or by phone at 802-828-7667, code: 684567032



Learn more online about the proposed changes to the Use of Public Waters Rules, the rulemaking process, and opportunities for public participation.