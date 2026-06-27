Forget Me Nots by Marguerite Jarvis - One the paintings that will be in the auction.

By Natacha Liuzzi

Responsible Growth Hinesburg

Responsible Growth Hinesburg is holding its 8th Annual Tiny Art Auction, starting on July 4. Bidding for the auction, which ends on July 11, will be done online here.

Each original piece of art in the auction measures just four inches by four inches. This year’s artists include Mary Azarian, Ashley Wolff, Mary Hill, Gregry Maguire, Andy Newman, Liza Woodruff, Marguerite Jarvis and many others.

This year will also include children’s art with a “buy now” option on the Fourth of July during the parade. This year's proceeds will be split between the Hinesburg Food Shelf and NOFA (Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont).