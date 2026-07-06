Roger Kohn waves flag to parade crowd. (Photo by Geoffrey Gevalt)

By Tom Giroux

Hinesburg Record Staff Reporter

The Hinesburg Recreation Commission selected Roger Kohn for the honor of Grand Marshall at this year’s Fourth of July parade. He was accompanied on the parade route by his wife Miriam, and granddaughter Mira.

Roger was born and raised in New Jersey and earned his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He was then selected to the very prestigious courtship position for the Federal Court in Burlington. He served under Judge Leddy, whom Leddy Park in Burlington is named after.

Kohn moved to Hinesburg in 1971 and never left. He next served as a legal aide, before opening his practice in 1973. He worked out of a room in the Town Hall for several years and, in 1979, opened an office on Main Street, where they still are today.

Kohn was chosen for the Grand Marshal position because he served on the Planning Commission for 25 years and has been the organizer for the Fourth of July balloon sales for 46 years. That’s not a typo, for 46 years. This not only brings smiles to all the children, and even adults, throughout the parade, it also raised money in the past for the fireworks show and this year for Hinesburg Community Resources.

He has had some dedicated support through the years for his balloon fundraising from his wife, Miriam; daughter, Nina; and Gene Giroux. Other faithful volunteers include Jean Isham and Bill Lippert. Roger wants to make a big shout out and thank you to all his fellow balloon sellers – too numerous to list – throughout the decades.

Kohn says the favorite things he and his family enjoy about living in Hinesburg are the people and the number of residents who volunteer. While on the Hinesburg Planning Commission, he noticed that Hinesburg residents tend to just get along and are civil even in disagreement. He also enjoys the diversity of the population in Hinesburg; working right in town; and the fact his office is just 1.5 miles from his home. As a side note, his grandson, Oren Milder, from Ithica, N.Y., is now a Hinesburg fan after winning the 5K Hilly Hobble run on July 3.

A big thank you goes out to Roger Kohn for all he’s given back to the Town of Hinesburg.