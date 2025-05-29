(Editor’s Note: SCHIP is an acronym for Shelburne, Charlotte and Hinesburg Interfaith Projects. SCHIP was formed in 2003 as a 501(c)(3) organization of local faith communities. It works to raise funds for grants to improve our neighbors' lives and strengthen our communities. Funds are generated by selling items donated locally to SCHIP Upscale Resale.)

By Linda Wise

The past 12 months for SCHIP Upscale Resale have been truly epic:

● Over 10K items sold, including Women's, Men's & Children's Clothing, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, & Home Goods

● 6,156 customers served

● First-time customers almost tripled in 2024

● Awarded $108,037 in grants to more than 33 community organizations & schools in the last 12 months

● Store & warehouse manager hired - elevating SCHIP to new heights

● A new program Children’s Clothing Fund created

This remarkable year was made possible by the collective effort of 10+ volunteers, 15 board members, 1 full-time manager, 16 part-time staff, and 5,000+ hours of sorting, moving, & merchandising.

Over $1 Million in Grants

As of April 2025, SCHIP has awarded over $1,000,000 dollars to community organizations & non-profits serving our community! This spring, $58,270 went to 13 nonprofits for projects that align with SCHIP’s mission.

These organizations include:

Age Well, Bone Builders, Carpenter-Carse Library, Charlotte Fire & Rescue, Color Our World, Community Cares Fund–CVU, Hinesburg Nursery School, Lake Champlain Chamber Music, Shelburne Community PTO, Shelburne Food Shelf, Stern Center, Trinity Episcopal Church, & VT Parks.

We have immense gratitude for our shoppers & everyone who generously donated their gently used goods. Your support & contributions have been instrumental in our achievements this year.

To find out more visit TheSCHIP.org.