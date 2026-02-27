Since its inception, SCHIP Upscale Resale has awarded more than $1 million in impactful grants to improve the communities of Shelburne, Charlotte, and Hinesburg. These grants, made possible through shop sales, are at the core of our mission. Our grant team takes a strategic approach to funding and encourages eligible organizations to apply.

The Spring Grant deadline is March 15, 2026, at 5 p.m.

ELIGIBILITY

Applicants must be:

A nonprofit organization* or municipality incorporated in Vermont.

Requesting funding for a project that focuses on Shelburne, Charlotte, and/or Hinesburg.

Our priority is for funding requests for:

New projects seeking seed funding, or initiatives focused on capacity building or expansion of services.

We also fund:

Established program expenses (excluding payroll or stipends).

Events, conferences, or meetings.

Projects that provide warm clothing for children.

We adhere closely to the areas of focus above (for example, we do not fund political activities, individuals, capital projects, or endowments).

GRANT APPLICATION

If you meet these guidelines, we encourage you to apply through our grant portal.

Questions? Email us at Grants@TheSCHIP.org

Visit www.theschip.org for more information.