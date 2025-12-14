By Jennifer Morton

Acess CVU Program Manager

Barn Quilts – Jan. 7

With the month of December upon us, our Fall/Early Winter semester starts to wind down, and yet we still have many great classes remaining. We are also in the midst of planning for the Winter/Spring semester which goes from February through early June. Registration opens Jan. 9. Mark your calendars.

Have a suggestion for a future class, or want to teach? We want to hear from you.

Gift Giving, Made Easy, with Access.

• We have a number of craft classes that will set you up to make gifts for your friends and family – how about learning woodturning to make trees, or baking cookies?

• Are you looking for the perfect gift that will always be in stock and won’t expire? Consider an Access gift certificate.

• Or register for a class like Gelli plate printing, Intro to Vermont Cheeses, or Zumba with your favorite person and enjoy some quality time together.

Check out our website, cvsdvt.ce.eleyo.com for more information, and to register for a class. As a reminder, early signups help us plan- for popular classes. It ensures you a spot in the class, and it avoids classes being canceled due to low enrollment. And if there’s a waitlist for a class you’re interested in, we encourage you to add your name since we will open up an extra section of a class if we get enough interest.

Need help getting registered, or have a question about a class? Want to teach with us? We want to hear from you! Call 802-482-7194 or email access@cvsdvt.org. We offer senior discounts for our community over 65.

We provide enrichment and learning opportunities for anyone, anywhere, and anytime. Come explore new passions, ignite your imagination, learn a new skill, and connect with lifelong learners.

Below is a list of classes offered during December and January, organized by category. All classes meet in-person at CVU, with the exception of an online class (identified with an “*”) which will meet over Zoom or Google Meet.

Arts & Crafts

Monday, Dec. 15: Woodturning Trees/Snowmen

Wednesday, Dec. 17: Woodshop Drop-In Open Studio

Wednesday, Jan. 7: Beautiful Barn Quilts 24” X 24”

Thursday, Jan. 8: Woodshop Drop-In Open Studio

Tuesday, Jan. 13: Learn How to Turn a Wooden Bowl!

Wednesday, Jan. 21: Impressionist Palette-Knife Oil Painting – Midnight Garden

Thursday, Jan. 22: Woodshop Drop-In Open Studio

Wednesday, Jan. 28: Gelli Plate Printing

Thursday, Jan. 29: Woodshop Drop-In Open Studio

Cooking & Baking

Tuesday, Dec. 16: Italian Cookies: Part 2

Thursday, Dec. 18: Choux Pastry: From Savory to Sweet

Tuesday, Jan. 13: Lunar New Year: Malaysian Traditions

Wednesday, Jan. 14: Introduction to Vermont Cheeses

Tuesday, Jan. 20: An Evening of Japanese Food

Dance, Yoga & Mindful Movement

Wednesday, Jan. 7: Zumba with Dillon!

Wednesday, Jan. 7: Introduction to Essentrics®: Dynamic Stretching and Strengthening

Thursday, Jan. 8: Rest & Rejuvenate Yoga with Heather

Health, Nutrition, & Holistic Practices

Tuesday, Jan. 13: Improving Sleep Quality & Energy*

Home & Garden, Nature & Animals

Tuesday, Jan. 20: Permaculture

Photography, Technology, & Digital Skills

Monday, Jan. 5: Getting to Know Google’s Helpful Tools

Wednesday, Jan. 7: Introduction to Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software, 3D Printing, Laser Cutting, and Engraving

Writing Workshops & Authors

Saturday, Jan. 10: Great Beginnings: Getting Your First Few Chapters Publication Ready*

Monday, Jan. 12: Intro to Writing Fiction