The Record Staff

The selectboard had an unusual Tuesday meeting – the same day as the CVSD board meeting – attendance was light and so was the action.

Acknowledging the school board meeting, selectboard member Paul Lamberson said, “I wanted to express my gratitude for the community conversation that’s taking place over the turf field proposal. It seems to be civil, fact-based and illuminating.”

The most significant action the board took was to approve the Town Plan 2026 Update. A public hearing had no attendees, so the plan was passed without discussion. It had been discussed in past meetings. The highlights of the revised plan are these:

Streamlined approval processes for duplexes, ‘three/four-plexes’ and larger accessory apartment sizes in order to increase housing supply and meet state requirements. Requirements for additional ‘affordable’ units within large developments. Zoning changes (already in effect) that eliminated Rural Residential 1 district (replaced by R-4) which has impacts on North Road, Richmond Road and Route 116 areas. An updated section on energy to meet revised state energy requirements and make the community more resilient to climate change.

The full plan can be viewed or downloaded here:

Hinesburg 2026 Town Plan Revision 10.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In addition, the board:

Renewed various liquor licenses for Parkside, Frost Beer and Hinesburgh Public House; and

Awarded a $30,000 bid from Mow N Maintain to mow and care for town property and the Hinesburg cemeteries.

In his report to the board, Town Manager Todd Odit said: