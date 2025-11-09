The Record Staff

Town Manager Todd Odit gave the selectboard early warning Wednesday (Nov. 5): The town budgets are going to be on the rise – particularly if the town wants more complete police and fire coverage.

The point of the Oct. 22 public safety information session, he said, was to explain the perspectives of the fire and police departments: They need extra staffing to either restore or add more professionals to ensure public safety. “The town is going to have to decide what it wants,” Odits said.

While the budget discussions for next year’s budget are just starting – and the final budget approved by the selectobard will be eventually voted on by residents in March – the proposed fire and EMS budget is 25 percent higher for two additional staffers and the proposed police department budget reflects a 20 percent increase to restore one officer and the full-time cost of a new police chief.

Additionally, he said, the police department budget reflects the lost income from Hinesburg police covering Richmond.

Selectboard chair Merrily Lovell then brought up the point that “it may be time for a local option tax.”

Selectman Dennis Place countered that “a local option tax won’t cover the $600,000.”

Odit agreed but estimated that it could raise $250,000, later commenting that the difficulty Hinesburg has is the lack of a diverse tax base, particularly additional commercial businesses which pay taxes but don’t demand a lot of services as residential developments do.

(NOTE: The Record will be covering the budget process in detail this winter. Make sure to subscribe to this site so you can keep abreast of the changes and proposals.)

In other action, the selectboard: